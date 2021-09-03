Pat Hume’s funeral to take place in Derry on Monday morning

The funeral service for Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP John Hume, is to take place on Monday morning, her family has announced.

Mrs Hume passed away on Thursday afternoon in Derry after a short illness.

Her passing has led to an outpouring of grief in the city and around the world, as politicians and civic leaders paid tribute to Mrs Hume.

On Friday, her family announced requiem mass will be celebrated at St Eugene’s Cathedral at 11am on Monday, the same church as her late husband John just over a year ago.

Both the family house and funeral will be private as a result of current Covid restrictions.

A notice for Mrs Hume said: “Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Therese, Aine, Aidan, John and Mo, mother-in-law of Kevin, Willie, Kela, Gail and Dave, much loved grandmother of Aedin, Michael, Roisin, Dee, Daniel, Ruairi, Marni, Una, Ronan, Ciara, Isabel, Eamon, Ollie, Rachel, Darragh and Aoibhe, great-grandmother of Aoibhinn and Clodagh and dear sister of May and the late Tommie, Patsy, Sadie and Ella.

“House and funeral private please due to current Coronavirus restrictions. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Monday at 11 am and can be viewed live via the church webcam. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.”

Earlier, former US President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Mrs Hume.

"Pat Hume played an enourmous role in achieving peace in Northern Ireland. All of us who were blessed by the way she lived her life & advanced her cause with such grace, courage & good humor will be forever grateful. My condolences to her family and the people of Northern Ireland,” he wrote on Twitter.