Pat Jennings joins a host of famous and not-so-famous names recognised in New Year Honours list

BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster John Bennett who has been made an MBE

Stephen Burns who has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Portglenone

Peter Dolan holding an image of his son Enda Dolan at his home in Omagh

Dara McAnulty who has received the British Empire Medal for services to the Environment and to People with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the New Year Honours list

Football legend Pat Jennings is among almost 100 Northern Ireland people honoured by the King in his first New Year Honours list.

The former goalkeeper heads a list which includes ex-NI Ladies captain Gail Redmond, Co Down environmentalist Dara McAnulty – at 18, the youngest honours recipient in the UK this time – and BBC broadcaster John Bennett.

The honours also recognise many who have worked tirelessly out of the public spotlight.

Jennings, who played for Arsenal and Tottenham and made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland, is made a CBE for his football and charity service.

Pat Jennings

He told the Belfast Telegraph: ““It’s always nice to be recognised for your football and charity work.

“I’m proud and humbled to receive this award and the charity work will continue because it’s a huge passion of mine.

“After receiving an MBE in 1976 and OBE later in 1987, after the 1986 World Cup, this is another award I will cherish.

“I’ve been blessed with great football memories and can now give something back to the game that has given me so much.”

Former NI women’s football captain Gail Redmond has received an MBE

Former Northern Ireland women’s football captain Gail Redmond also spoke of her surprise at being made an MBE in the New Year Honours.

The 43-year-old from Carrickfergus works at the Irish Football Association as women’s development manager, working to ensure young girls and women are offered pathways to excel in the sport.

Read more New Year 2023 Honours: Northern Ireland list in full

“You always look out for the New Year Honours list and you’re excited to see who’s on it and certainly you never expect yourself to be honoured, or your own name to be shown to tell you the truth,” she said.

“I couldn’t actually really believe it.

“Because of obviously the remarkable year that we’ve had in women’s football, and how many people have done remarkable things, I certainly didn’t think that my name was going to be on it.”

Former NI women’s football captain Gail Redmond has received an MBE

BBC presenter John Bennett said he was both chuffed and humbled when he was notified of his MBE for services to radio and TV broadcasting. He started with the programme which is now the Sunday Club 43 years ago, having been asked to fill in a slot for a month in 1979.

BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster John Bennett who has been made an MBE

Dara McAnulty, the 18-year-old author of the award-winning memoir Diary of a Young Naturalist, is awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the environment and to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Dara McAnulty who has received the British Empire Medal for services to the Environment and to People with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the New Year Honours list

They head the list of people from across Northern Ireland who have been recognised for their commitment and service, including William Hutchinson, a volunteer driver for Belfast City Hospital, and Stephen Burns, a road sweeper from Portglenone who has been made an OBE for services to the community.

Mr Burns (56) has been cleaning up the streets of Portglenone for two decades, and said he originally thought it was a wind up when he was told about the honour.

"I've a nice day out at the palace to look forward to, I'm not sure I'll be able to bring my brush with me. It is nice that the working man is recognised," he added.

Stephen Burns who has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in Portglenone

A Co Tyrone father who campaigned for tougher sentences for those convicted of causing death by dangerous driving also receives a BEM. Peter Dolan, from Omagh, described the honour as ‘bittersweet’ given that his work was prompted by the death of his son Enda in 2014.

Peter Dolan holding an image of his son Enda Dolan at his home in Omagh

A nurse who defied opposition to provide early medical abortions to women here during the pandemic is made an OBE. Nicola Bailey, who was named the Royal College of Nursing Nurse of the Year in 2021, was awarded the honour for services to healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Ms Bailey has described her delight at the award but revealed she is no longer working in Northern Ireland due to the lack of a functioning Assembly.

Ms Bailey, a clinical nurse specialist in sexual and reproductive health, is now living in London after she became disillusioned by the ongoing political vacuum, which she said is damaging women’s health services in Northern Ireland.

“I was fed up sitting in front of the Secretary of State asking him to help us,” she said.

“I’m so delighted to have been made an OBE, I feel like it is official recognition of the important work we have been doing in Northern Ireland.

“I didn’t actually receive the email telling me about the OBE, the first I knew about it was when the Cabinet Office rang to ask why I hadn’t responded to their email.

“It’s such a wonderful honour to be told the Prime Minister has your name and has presented it to the king.

“Not only that, to me it means the king is supporting women’s health and women’s rights.”

Professor Frank Casey, who was instrumental in setting up the all-Ireland paediatric cardiac surgical service, has also been recognised by King Charles.

The renowned paediatric cardiologist has been made an OBE for services to healthcare in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I received the email earlier this month and thought it was a hoax, I actually rang the Cabinet Office to check.”

Consultant paediatrician Dr Alison Livingstone is made an MBE for services to safeguarding children.

“I actually contacted the trust’s IT department when I got the email as I was worried it was spam,” she said.

“I told my parents when I found out and my mum became quite tearful and said they were very proud, but they didn’t need it to be proud of me.”