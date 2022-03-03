Patient Client Council ‘taking responsibility’ for findings in Dunmurry Manor care home report

The chief executive of the Patient Client Council (PCC) has said they're taking responsibility for failings highlighted in a report that showed they didn't address the complaints of families of residents living in a failing care home.

Health Minister Robin Swann said on Wednesday residents of Dunmurry Manor and their families “badly let down” after an independent review from the social care consultancy firm CPEA found some staff and trust managers did not believe complaints made by families were factually correct.

The report published on Wednesday found families' complaints were not addressed by the Health and Social Care Board, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), health and social care trusts and the Patient and Client Council.

It is one of a series of reports commissioned by the department in 2018, in response to the Home Truths investigation carried out by the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland. Eddie Lynch’s report Home Truths, which followed a 16-month investigation into conditions, revealed a series of shocking findings.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster radio programme, Vivian McConvey said she started in her role in April 2019 and met the Dunmurry Manor families within her first week at work.

"We accepted at that time that we fell far short of what they expected and what they wanted. From then I've been on a journey with them, with the families. We sat as an organisation and looked at what are we doing, how have we failed, how can we get alongside those people and ensure that doesn't happen in the future and how did we learn from that?"

She added: "We wanted to start right back then and to make those changes and work alongside people. [We're] taking responsibility for how we may have failed the families."

At the time the complaints were being made, Ms McConvey said it was unclear to whom they should be directed.

"Safeguarding anybody is everybody's responsibility and at that time, what families faced was a complex service of trying to work out and understand when you make a complaint, how do you make a complaint, who takes responsibility for that complaint. If that person isn't answering me in the home, where do I go to next? Sadly we had to go to a review to unearth that," she said.

Ms McConvey said the relationship the PCC has with those contacting them is now "more relationship-focused" - and she hopes people will know to approach the PCC. "Our job is to get connected [to different patients and groups] and all make a difference," she said.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "It is very clear that residents of Dunmurry Manor and their families were badly let down when it came to how complaints were dealt with. This has been a recurring challenge in the health and social care system and processes must be improved.

"People need to know who to turn to when services are failing them and their loved ones and they need to be assured that their complaints will be taken seriously and acted upon."

The Department of Health said it would be working closely with the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman to strengthen and enhance the way complaints are managed across health and social care.