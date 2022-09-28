Patient flown to Royal Victoria Hospital following two vehicle Co Tyrone crash – PSNI confirm road closed for ‘several more hours’

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed a patient has been flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital following a crash close to the Co Tyrone village of Beragh on Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency services, including the Air Ambulance and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service all attended the scene.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:22 on Wednesday 28 September following reports of a two vehicle collision on Curr Road near Beragh.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, two Emergency Crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

"NIAS Emergency Ambulance Control also tasked the charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to attend.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was flown by Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

The incident happened close to a service station on the A5 involving two vehicles on the Curr Road earlier in the morning.

In a later update, the Traffic Watch NI account said diversions remain in place and the PSNI confirmed the road remains closed and will do so for “several hours to come”.

There are currently diversions in place at the Moylagh Road and drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys.

A PSNI statement said: “Motorists are advised of a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Curr Road, Beragh. Local diversions are in place at the Moylagh Road.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

In another update, the PSNI added: “Police are dealing with a serious Road Traffic Collision on the A5 Omagh, near the junction of the Clogherny Road and the Curr Road. Police, NIAS and NIFRS are all presently at the scene. The A5 is likely to be closed for some time. Please seek alternative routes.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI said an earlier crash on the A1 southbound at the approach to the Camlough Road has been cleared and the road has been reopened.

Follow below for live traffic updates: