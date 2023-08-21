Patient taken to hospital by air ambulance following incident in Londonderry

One person has been taken to hospital following an incident in Derry city centre.

Emergency services were alerted just after 1.30pm on Sunday resulting in the Air Ambulance being dispatched to the scene on Artillery Street.

The helicopter landed beside the historic walls of the city with a HEMS crew on board

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin hospital,” the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed.

The PSNI attended to provide assistance.