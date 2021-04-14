Patients crying with relief after getting vaccine, reveals Swann

Minister pays tribute to army of volunteers working on days off to immunise the public

Boxes of tissues are available in every vaccination booth at the Seven Towers Centre in Ballymena due to the number of people becoming overwhelmed with relief at getting their Covid-19 jab, the Health Minister has said.

Robin Swann said healthcare staff from across different specialisms are volunteering at vaccination centres around Northern Ireland because of the contribution they are making to help bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

As he appeared in front of the Assembly yesterday to provide grim details about the financial crisis facing the health service, Mr Swann was asked by SDLP MLA Justin McNulty whether he had any messages that would provide comfort to the public.

Mr Swann paid tribute to the staff involved in the delivery of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, which he said is helping to offer hope to people across Northern Ireland.

"I think one of the most emotive visits is to visit one of those vaccine centres," he said.

"I was in the Ballymena centre in the Seven Towers Leisure Centre yesterday.

"The majority of the staff who were on duty were volunteering and actually working on their off days to deliver vaccines because they see it is such a psychological lift for them and for the people of Northern Ireland.

"They are providing part of the relief, part of the way out of what has been a terrible 14 month.

"I think the energy, the commitment, the drive of those staff, some who have come back from retirement, some who are trainees, (is incredible).

"There were physiotherapists, speech and language therapists, there were dietitians, all who have come forward to be part of this vaccine programme because they see it as such a positive but also such an emotive one as well.

"Talking to the centre manager, one of the things they did not prepare for was putting boxes of hankies in each vaccination booth because they said the number of people who burst out in tears because of the relief that they have got from this vaccine has been immeasurable."

According to the latest Department of Health figures, 1,042,365 vaccines have been administered, of which 831,895 were first doses and 210,470 were second doses.

A further 112 Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday, but no more deaths were reported, although the seven-day case rate was up to 774 from 576 during the previous seven-day period.

There were 65 Covid-19 inpatients, of whom seven were in a critical care unit, including one in a paediatric intensive care unit, and five active care home outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency revealed more than 26,000 people from Northern Ireland had now taken part in Covid-19 research.

Yesterday, Johnson & Johnson announced it was delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and was carrying out a review after six cases in which women developed a disorder involving blood clots after being vaccinated. One of the women died.

US officials have also called for the vaccine, which has not yet been approved for use in the UK, to be paused.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been given safely to tens of millions of people, has also been linked to some extremely rare blood clotting cases.

Yesterday, the Belfast Telegraph revealed UK regulators were investigating whether it played a part in the death of a young woman last month.

She died with a blood clot on the brain and a low platelet count two weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also yesterday, the first Moderna vaccine was given in England. Scotland and Wales began using it last week. There is still no start date for the vaccine to be available in Northern Ireland.