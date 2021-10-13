Patients may have died from radiology failings, report finds

Health bosses cannot rule out the possibility that former patients of a locum doctor at the centre of a major review may have died as a result of failings in their care.

A review of the work of a locum consultant radiologist formerly employed by the Northern Trust has been completed and has identified six images where there was an “immediate and significant clinical impact” for patients.

A further 60 images were identified as having Level Two discrepancies, meaning they were discrepancies leading to a probable clinical impact for patients.

It is understood a high-level probe will work to establish whether any patients came to harm or died as a result of the issues uncovered by the review of thousands of radiology images.

A radiologist analyses images such as X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs.

The Northern Trust has now concluded its review of all 13,030 radiology images reported on by the radiologist, who worked for the trust between July 2019 and February last year, after concerns were initially raised by the General Medical Council.

As part of the look-back exercise, the trust wrote to 9,091 patients or the parents of patients at the end of June this year to make them aware of the review.

Affected patients had attended Antrim Area, Causeway, Whiteabbey and Mid Ulster hospitals, and the Ballymena Health and Care Centre.

Dr Seamus O’Reilly, medical director of the Northern Trust, who is also chair of the steering group for the radiology review, said: “I can confirm that we have completed the review of all the images and we have identified a total of six images with Level One discrepancies. In addition, we have identified a further 60 images with Level Two discrepancies. Most of the images categorised as having Level One and Level Two discrepancies are CT scans, but some are MRI scans, chest X-rays and other X-rays.

“A clinical assessment group made up of senior clinicians has met each week throughout the review to consider the images of patients where Level One and Two discrepancies were found.

“They also reviewed a number of images which were considered as Level Three discrepancies.

“That detailed clinical assessment, which has resulted in 69 patients being called back, was to determine whether any clinical harm occurred as a result of the discrepancies found in the look-back review.

“I can confirm that following careful consideration, the clinical assessment group has determined that 17 patients should be part of a Level Three Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) review.”

Dr O’Reilly said the trust was appointing an independent panel to carry out the SAI review, which will explain what and why it happened and how it may have impacted on patients. It will also work to establish whether the outcome for patients would have been different had the discrepancies not occurred.

A spokesman for the trust said last night it was too early to say whether any affected patients died, but it is believed most issues would have been picked up by other clinicians.

“The SAI review will also identify any learning of relevance across the health and social care sector, and the panel is expected to make recommendations on how radiology reporting processes may be strengthened to minimise the possibility of similar adverse events occurring in the future,” added Dr O’Reilly.

The trust is in the process of contacting affected patients and their families. Psychological support services are available. A helpline number, 0800 023 4377, has also been set up.