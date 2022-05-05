Patients should be willing to travel for health treatment, says McNulty

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said that he would not mind travelling further for an operation if it could be guaranteed (PA)

The SDLP’s Justin McNulty has said he agrees with his party leader that patients should be willing to travel for treatment — although he is against stripping services from Daisy Hill Hospital in his own constituency.

Newry and Armagh Assembly candidate Mr McNulty was speaking after SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said during the BBC leaders’ debate that he would not mind travelling further for an operation if it could be guaranteed.

Mr McNulty said while he would be “happy to travel” for most services, he couldn’t accept the loss of emergency surgery locally.

Mr McNulty has been campaigning for years for services to be retained at Daisy Hill in Newry, where emergency general surgery was temporarily withdrawn earlier this year due to staff issues. He also opposed plans that could have seen stroke services withdrawn there.

Mr McNulty was asked yesterday whether he agrees with his party leader that people should be willing to travel for services, given that he has been firmly against services being moved from Daisy Hill.

He said these are two different things, and that the withdrawal of emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill was down to “poor workforce planning”.

“These are two separate issues. I am happy to travel to Altnagelvin for my cancer treatment, I’m happy to travel for a hip replacement, I am happy to travel for other specialisms, but local emergency surgeries? That is a crucially important service for the people of south Armagh, south Down and Newry and no, I don’t accept that being stripped away,” he said.

“I’m fully support of Bengoa [the plan to transform healthcare here], I’m fully supportive of the rationalisation of our health service. I believe there should be places for speciality [treatment] — but emergency medicine is not a speciality.”

He said it will take “courage” from political leaders to fix our health service, and his party is willing to come together with others to do that.

“We need to use the health estate that already exists and we need to use it better. I don’t mind travelling a bit further to get an operation that I’ve been waiting five years for if it can be guaranteed that I’m getting it,” he said.