Patrick Kielty ‘angry’ at NI’s political stalemate as ‘things move backwards’

Broadcaster Patrick Kielty has said the political situation in Northern Ireland has made him “angry”, as he never thought “we’d see things moving backwards”.

Speaking on UTV show Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with…, the Dundrum comedian reveals his grandmother’s life story, gives his views on the current political situation here and describes where he’d like his career go to next.

Kielty also discusses the death of his father, Jack, who was shot dead in January 1988 by the Ulster Freedom Fighters — a cover name used by the UDA.

Recalling his father’s death when he was just 16 years old, Kielty said that one doesn’t learn to forgive the killers, “you learn to live”.

“If you want to live, you have to accept what has happened,” he said.

Earlier this year, Kielty made headlines with his measured take on how unionists may feel if a united Ireland was to ever come about.

Speaking on RTE’s The Tommy Tiernan Show, the comedian said that chanting pro-IRA songs won’t help unionists feel “welcome” in a united Ireland.

In his interview with Mallie, Kielty reflects on the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and said: “I never thought in my life that we would see things moving backwards… When you see things not improving, it makes me angry.

“If you’re going to improve this place, it’s important to call out some of the nonsense that’s been going on.”

When asked if he would like to see a united Ireland, Kielty said that growing up in a nationalist house in Northern Ireland meant it was what everyone around him wanted.

“It’s a hugely complex thing, in terms of how would things change… Would it be peaceful?”

He later says: “Emotionally, I want people on this island to live in peace.”

Looking back at his upbringing and connections to Dundrum, Kielty said his grandmother left his father behind as a young boy with his grandparents while she went to live in the US with a soldier she had met here during the war.

Kielty tells the extraordinary story of how this closely guarded family secret came to light and how his dad struggled with the truth.

Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with... Patrick Kielty airs on Tuesday at 10.45pm on UTV.