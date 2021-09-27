Patrick Kielty’s dignity inspired me to speak out about my own father’s murder, says daughter of Michael Stone victim
Sabrina Sorrie, whose father was shot dead by UFF killer Michael Stone in 1987, tells Garrett Hargan how Patrick Kielty’s documentary on the Troubles encouraged her to talk about her traumatic loss for the first time
Garrett Hargan
The daughter of a man murdered by loyalist killer Michael Stone has revealed the “torment and trauma” she endured following his release earlier this year.