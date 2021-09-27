Patrick Kielty’s dignity inspired me to speak out about my own father’s murder, says daughter of Michael Stone victim

Sabrina Sorrie, whose father was shot dead by UFF killer Michael Stone in 1987, tells Garrett Hargan how Patrick Kielty’s documentary on the Troubles encouraged her to talk about her traumatic loss for the first time

Thought provoking: Sabrina with a treasured photo of her dad Dermot, was inspired by the TV documentary made by Patrick Kielty

Garrett Hargan Mon 27 Sep 2021 at 22:00