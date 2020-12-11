Patrick O'Hagan, who saw pregnant mum murdered by UVF at age of 8, dies suddenly

Family suffer latest in long line of tragedies following 1994 horror

A man who fought for answers and justice after the loyalist murder of his pregnant mother, and who also lost two of his brothers in accidents, has died suddenly.

Patrick O'Hagan (34), from Greencastle in Co Tyrone, endured "so much suffering and hardship" in his life, including witnessing UVF terrorists shoot dead his mum Kathleen in 1994, West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, a family friend, said.

Mr O'Hagan fell ill on Sunday and was taken to hospital. He died in the early hours of yesterday. A post-mortem has been carried out and funeral arrangements are being made.

"The community is devastated to learn of the passing of Patrick O'Hagan," said the Sinn Fein MLA.

"It was an awful shock. He was so well-liked, so optimistic despite all of the hardship.

"For all that he endured, he never was without a smile, very positive. The community is completely devastated.

He added that Patrick, who did not drive, was always to be seen on the road, thumbing, but he never had to wait long for a lift.

"He knew everybody, and whoever picked him up always warmed to him," said Mr McAleer.

Murdered: Kathleen O’Hagan was heavily pregnant when killed by loyalist terrorists

Mr O'Hagan was just eight when he witnessed the gunning down of his 38-year-old mother at their home. Brothers Damien (7), Niall (6) and Raymond (4) also saw her shot dead, while a fifth son, 18-month-old Thomas, was asleep in his cot. It happened weeks before the first ceasefires.

His father Paddy O'Hagan, who served a prison sentence for possession of fireams and explosives in the 1970s, was not at home, but arrived back a short time after the shooting.

On August 19, 1997, Thomas, then four, died in a fire in a shed near the family home. Niall, then 19, died in a motorcycle accident in 2008.

Their father died from a heart attack in 2002.

"No family should have to suffer as this family has," added Mr McAleer.

He said that Patrick led a family delegation to meet officials in Belfast, including Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson, on the 25th anniversary of his mother's murder last year.

"He spoke so lovingly of his mother, of the warmth and love that was between them," said the MLA.

"He missed his mother and his father. He led the campaign to establish the truth, and he did not get that in his life."

The campaign for the truth and justice will continue, Mr McAleer vowed.

"I want to make something clear: Patrick is a victim of the conflict, a victim of collusion. The trauma had a devastating impact," he said.

No one has been convicted of the brutal murder.