Patrick Stokes, who died in double tragedy in Derry, is laid to rest

The funeral of Patrick Joseph Stokes in Londonderry

Family and friends of Patrick Stokes - one of two people who died in a double tragedy in Londonderry - gathered for his requiem mass yesterday.

Mr Stokes, who was in his 20s, died alongside his partner Kim Hazlett (23) at their home in the Strathfoyle area on Friday evening.

The couple's deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

At the beginning of mass at Holy Family church in Londonderry, parish priest Fr Paddy O'Kane prayed for Ms Hazlett, who will be laid to rest today following a service at St Peter's Church in Derry. In his homily Fr O'Kane reminded the congregation that Jesus saw good in every person and that underneath it all people are good at heart.

Fr O'Kane recalled how Mr Stokes had been brought to the Holy Family Church for baptism, attended Holy Family Primary School and St Joseph's School, and later met Ms Hazlett.

He added: "Patrick formed a strong loving relationship with Kim Hazlett seven years ago and with whom he had a four-year-old daughter, Lily Mae."

The priest said Mr Stokes and Ms Hazlett "died tragically".

Following requiem mass, Mr Stokes was laid to rest in the City Cemetery.