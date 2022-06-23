Patrycja Wyrebek’s family react to sentencing of murderer boyfriend: ‘She should be alive today’

Public Prosecution Service pay tribute to family’s ‘bravery and dignity’

Patrycja Wyrebek (left) and (right) her dad and step-mother leave court on Thursday after Dawid Mietus was jailed for 20 years for her murder.

The family of murder victim Patrycja Wyrebek have expressed their grief following the sentencing of her boyfriend for her murder on Thursday.

Dawid Lukasz Mietus was sentenced to a a minimum of 20 years' imprisonment, having pleaded guilty to the Polish woman’s murder.

The 20-year-old was found dead at her Newry home in August 2020.

Her stepmother said: “Patrycja was my loving stepdaughter, who I will love forever. She will always be in my heart.

"We all miss Patrycja so much, especially her father and I, her sister Maja, her brothers Kamil and Kuba, and also her wider family and friends. We will never understand why Patrycja was taken from us, we will suffer her loss for the rest of our lives.

“Our children are the only thing that give us something to live for. Our hearts are broken and they will never be the same again. We miss you Patrycja. One day we will meet on the other side and we will be together again. See you Pati.”

The family added in a statement that “Patrycja was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her and had so many plans for the future. She was a happy and beautiful person. She should be alive today to fulfill her plans and be with her family.

Bronach McAuley, the PPS senior public prosecutor responsible for the case, paid tribute to the “bravery and dignity” of Patrycja’s family.

“Patrycja, who was aged 20 at the time of her death, was a much-loved young woman who had moved to Northern Ireland from her native Poland with her family as a young child,” the PPS statement said.

“The PPS worked with police from the very beginning of their investigation to build a strong prosecution case, which resulted in Mietus having no option but to plead guilty to murder.

“The case included digital and forensic evidence, as well as extensive witness accounts, including admissions which Mietus made to a relative the morning after the murder.

“Mietus continued to deny the murder until he finally changed his plea to guilty on 8 April 2022. This denial put Patrycja’s family through almost two years of anguish and uncertainly, with the prospect of having to endure a trial.

“Patrycja’s family and friends now face a lifetime without her. While nothing can bring her back, we hope that the conclusion of this case brings them some measure of comfort as they try to rebuild their lives.”

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said that Patrycja died of strangulation.

"The post mortem also revealed multiple injuries and bruising on her face and body,” he added.

“Mietus, having initially tried to hide any involvement, later claimed that Patrycja’s death was accidental. He maintained that she had died during sexual intercourse, as a result of consensual asphyxiation.

“Throughout this investigation, officers worked closely with prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service. Due to the diligence of the investigation team, an abundance of evidence was gathered against Mietus, and he eventually confessed that he had strangled Patrycja after a domestic incident.

“This has been a particularly painful and distressing ordeal for Patrycja’s family, who remain absolutely heartbroken. They’ve had an agonising wait of over a year and a half to hear Mietus finally admit the truth.”

Detective Inspector Gibson went on to make an appeal to anyone who may feel trapped in an abusive relationship.

He continued: “Domestic abuse is not just physical. It can take many forms, including controlling behaviours and emotional and financial abuse.

“We know that victims can feel vulnerable, isolated and frightened. Trapped by their abusers' manipulations. We also sadly know, as seen in this case, that domestic abuse can fatally escalate.

“I am keen to encourage any victims of abuse to come forward. We will help you. We’ll listen to you and we will treat you with total respect and sensitivity. You don’t have to suffer in silence.

"Please contact us on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”