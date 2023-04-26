Patsy Kelly: Ombudsman report says family of murdered nationalist ‘failed by police’

Evidence of ‘collusive behaviour’ involved in investigation

Patrick Kelly's widow Theresa and other family members pictured in Belfast City Centre where they spoke to the media after meeting with the Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The family of an independent nationalist councillor who was abducted and murdered in Co Tyrone in 1974 were “failed by the police” as a result of a “wholly inadequate investigation”.

That was the finding of the Police Ombudsman on Wednesday, addressing a complaint by Patrick ‘Patsy’ Kelly’s family about the original RUC investigation into his death aged 35.

The findings of the report by Mrs Marie Anderson also concluded that the withholding of intelligence from the murder investigation team and the failure to act on intelligence about an active UVF unit in the Fermanagh area was indicative of ‘collusive behaviour’ on the part of RUC Special Branch and the ‘L’ Division Commander who was responsible for oversight of the investigation.

Last seen leaving his place of work, the Corner Bar in Trillick, County Tyrone, in the early hours of 24 July 1974, Mr Kelly was a 35-year-old married man with four children at the time of his murder.

Patsy Kelly.

His body was recovered from Lough Eyes near Lisbellaw in County Fermanagh on 10 August when it was found he had been shot six times.

No one has ever been convicted in relation to his death.

As well as the original RUC investigation, a review of the case in 2001 led to a re-investigation by the PSNI which was conducted between 2003 and 2005.

However, Mr Kelly’s family made a complaint to the then Police Ombudsman regarding the circumstances of his murder and the original 1974 RUC investigation.

More to follow