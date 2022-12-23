‘Patsy V’: Tributes pour in for Dungannon DJ and ‘icon’ who passed away this week

Tributes have poured in for the popular Co Tyrone performer and personality, Patrick Vincent, who passed away on Thursday evening.

Often known by many in his hometown of Dungannon simply as ‘Patsy V’, the 49-year-old was a talented MC, DJ and all-round performer.

He often included Michael Flatly impersonations into many of his gigs, gaining him his famous moniker of ‘Lord of the Dance’.

A funeral notice states that he “died peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family”.

Patrick’s sister Trisha said her “heart is broken” after losing her “baby brother”.

"The pain and heartache I feel to lose such a good lad is beyond measure,” she added.

Tragically, both siblings also lost their parents within a short space of time earlier this year.

"He is so lucky to be in heaven with mummy and daddy,” said Patricia.

Patrick was a DJ by trade since his late teens and worked previously with famous acts such as Alice Deejay, Boyzone and Atomic Kitten.

Fellow Dungannon DJ, Bosco McShane told Tyrone I: “Everyone knew Patsy and Patsy knew everyone!

“Some knew him as the Lord of the Dance, some had known him as “the V”, but I’m glad I have known him as a great friend.”

Patrick was also well-known for his MC work with the School Stars in Your Eyes competition across Northern Ireland’s secondary school, which ran for around 15 years.

He often impersonated famous TV host Matthew Kelly as the show’s compere and made a lasting impression on children throughout the country.

One person posted on social media: “First came across Patsy many years ago doing Stars in your eyes in St Colman’s… A legend in your own right Patsy, one of life’s proper good guys. Rest easy, I’ve no doubt you’ll keep them all well entertained!”

Daly’s Bar Dungannon said: “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the death of The V (Patsy). An icon in Dungannon has passed and he shall be very sorely missed. Gone before your time Pats. Sláinte”

Patrick leaves behind his four adoring sisters, Geraldine, Martina, Sarah and Trisha, and his many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon at 12pm today (Friday).