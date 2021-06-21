Paul Givan makes his first appearance as First Minister

The Lagan Valley MLA is expected to step down from the role if Sir Jeffrey Donaldson becomes DUP leader

First Minister Paul Givan visits the PIPS charity in North Belfast on Monday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

First Minister Paul Givan has made his first public appearance since he was handed the role by outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots.

The Lagan Valley MLA visited the suicide prevention charity PIPs in north Belfast on Monday.

Mr Givan’s nomination as First Minister on Thursday, led to the rapid downfall of Mr Poots that same night.

The majority of the DUPs MLAs and MPs voted against nominating a First Minister to succeed Arlene Foster after expressing serious concerns over Westminster passing Irish language legislation.

Despite this, Mr Poots and Mr Givan left the party meeting in Stormont and went ahead with the nomination in the Assembly chamber.

Shortly after the conclusion of a crisis meeting in the DUP’s east Belfast headquarters, Mr Poots announced his intention to resign as party leader - just 21 days after taking the role.

It is expected that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will run unopposed for the leadership role and will be crowned DUP leader on Saturday.

DUP sources said the party’s decision to renominate a First Minister, within seven days after Mr Givan resigns, will depend on movement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.