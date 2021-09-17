Paul Hamill, DUP councillor’s funeral takes place after Covid death

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson at the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Funeral of DUP Cllr and former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council Paul Hamill at Belfast City Mission in Rathcoole. The 46-year-old died after a lengthy spell in hospital after contracting Covid-19. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The funeral has taken place for the former Newtownabbey Mayor Paul Hamill.

Mr Hamill had contracted coronavirus and had been in intensive care for a period before his tragic passing.

He was 46-years-old and leaves behind a young family with two daughters.

Mr Hamill was a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and served as its mayor from June 2017 to May 2018. He learned some Irish and addressed events several times in the language during his time of office.

He was a pastor and former missionary with the Belfast City Mission.

Mr Hamill previously worked as an engineer in Short Bombardier.

A lifelong member of the Boys’ Brigade, he served as a governor of Newtownabbey Community High School and as a member of the board of governors of Abbey Community College.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson at the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Scores of people lined the north Belfast estate for his funeral on Friday.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson attended the service at the mission in Rathcoole.

Earlier this week he paid tribute to his colleague.

“Paul was a hard-working and dedicated representative for the people of the Macedon area and his loss will be keenly felt. He was known and respected right across the community,” Sir Jeffrey added.

Current Mayor of Newtownabbey, Billy Webb paid his tributes.

“Paul was first and foremost a family man – a husband, father, son and brother. His love for the community led him to enter politics,” he said.

“Many of us counted on him as a friend regardless of party affiliation. He treated everyone with great kindness, and will be greatly missed.”

Mr Hamill had in the past retweeted articles and posts from vaccine and lockdown sceptics.