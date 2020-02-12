Paul McIntyre charged with Lyra McKee murder

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee.

Paul McIntyre is due before Londonderry Magistrates Court this morning.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead in Derry on April 18 2019 as she observed a riot.

McIntyre, who was arrested by detectives on Tuesday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

Three other men arrested over her death were released on Tuesday night. A 20-year-old and a 27-year-old were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service while a 29-year-old was released without charge.

We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation, the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.

"I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us.

"I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra's murder.

"We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice," he said.

Supporters of McIntyre, from the Ballymagowan Park area of Derry, last night condemned his arrest and charge. They urged local republicans to attend the court this morning "to show Paul their support".

Ms McKee was killed in the Creggan area of Derry.

The New IRA admitted responsibility for the murder, which sparked headlines across the UK and Ireland.

In the wake of her killing, DUP leader Arlene Foster joined a vigil at the scene of the killing alongside Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McKee's funeral later heard calls for political leaders to resolve their differences and restore power-sharing.

The PSNI renewed its appeal for mobile phone footage of the night of the murder not previously shared with the police to be passed on to detectives.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead in Derry on 18 April 2019 as she observed a riot.

The man, who was arrested by detectives on Tuesday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

He will appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Earlier, three other men arrested over her death were released on Tuesday. A 20-year-old and a 27-year-old were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service while a 29-year-old has been released without charge.

The quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.

"I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra’s murder.

“We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice,” he said.

Lyra McKee

Ms McKee was killed in the Creggan area of Derry.

The New IRA admitted responsibility for the murder, which sparked headlines across the UK and Ireland.

In the wake of the murder DUP leader Arlene Foster joined a vigil at the scene of the killing alongside Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McKee's funeral later heard calls for political leaders to resolve their differences and restore power sharing.

The PSNI renewed its appeal for mobile phone footage of the night of the murder not previously shared with the police to be passed on to detectives.

Lyra McKee's family have complained to the Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson about how the PSNI carried out a search operation in Derry before her killing.

The PSNI said the search was necessary for operational reasons aimed at targeting dissident republicans.