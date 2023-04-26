Paul O’Boyle: Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Rasharkin

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Paul Francis O’Boyle in a Co Antrim village.

Mr O’Boyle, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16.

The 58-year-old from the village died in hospital from his injuries on Monday.

The PSNI have now launched a murder investigation and arrested the 56-year-old man on Wednesday morning on suspicion of his murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “Our enquiries continue, and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org