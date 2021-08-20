Paul Quinn murder probe: PSNI and Garda launch joint operation

Gardai and the PSNI launched a joint operation as part of the Paul Quinn murder investigation.

In a statement the Garda said that “a number of addresses were visited” as part of the two-day operation.

Paul’s mother Breege Quinn welcomed the development.

“Almost 14 years ago my son was taken from me by the Provisional IRA in the most brutal circumstances,” she said.

“His father and I still believe that we will see justice done.

“He was just 21 years old. It is not Paul dying, it’s the death he got which is unbearable for us.”

The Cullyhanna man was lured to a barn in Oram, Co Monaghan, where he was beaten to death with iron bars and nail-studded cudgels in 2007.

Appeal: Breege Quinn has urged people to come forward to police

Every bone below his neck was broken in the merciless attack.

He had fallen foul of the Provos after punching the son of the south Armagh IRA commander. No one has ever been charged with his murder.

Mrs Quinn said: “Paul’s life was ended on October 20, 2007. It hasn’t got any easier after all those years. He never leaves my mind. He would likely have been married with children now. The IRA stole his life and they took so much from those of us who were left behind.

“I would do anything to see Paul’s smile or hear him laugh one more time. Stephen and I visit his grave every day.”

Mrs Quinn appealed for anyone with information to contact gardai or the PSNI.

“I would ask people to look into their hearts, to think how they would feel if it was their son,” she said.

“If they saw or heard anything they should ring the gardai or police confidential line.

“They don’t even have to give their name. No family should have to endure what we have endured.”

Mrs Quinn has regularly challenged Sinn Fein over her son’s murder.

“Some have claimed we only do it at election time. That’s totally untrue,” she said.

“There’s no election on now. I’m asking Sinn Fein Stormont minister Conor Murphy to categorically state that my son was not a criminal.

“It has never been about elections for us.

“It has always been about clearing Paul’s name and securing justice for him.”