New deputy DUP leader Paula Bradley has said her party’s stance on abortion “is clear and has not changed”.

It’s after Ms Bradley on Wednesday expressed empathy with women who are currently forced to travel outside Northern Ireland for abortions.

DUP leader Edwin Poots and potential First Minister Paul Givan are strongly against liberalising abortion provision in Northern Ireland. Other senior figures, including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Arlene Foster, have also expressed their opposition.

In a statement on Thursday evening deputy leader Ms Bradley said the DUP is a pro-life party and said they have not and will not be calling for the full commissioning of abortion services.

“Our manifesto is clear in the desire to protect both mothers and unborn life,” she said.

Abortion legislation and any associated commissioning is a devolved matter. It should be decided upon by the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive rather than at Westminster.”

The party’s focus is protecting the most vulnerable in society, she said. “The Severe Fatal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill has been introduced to the Assembly to address the discriminatory abortion law imposed on Northern Ireland. This Bill would remove from our law the provision permitting the ending of lives of babies right until birth because they have a non-fatal disability such as Down’s Syndrome.”

It’s after being asked by UTV on Wednesday if the DUP should allow a paper on commissioning abortion services to go before the Executive, Ms Bradley said: “I think we do need to discuss this. I think it needs to be brought forward.

“We can’t run away from it. We can’t shy away from it. That discussion does need to take place because there are women there that are having to travel, that are being put under an awful lot more pressure because of decisions they have to make – the most difficult decisions in their life.

“So I think we have a responsibility to, at the very least, start talking about these issues.”

In the UTV interview, Ms Bradley – who last month abstained in a Stormont vote on banning gay conversion therapy – said that if she had been given the choice by her party, she would have voted in favour of the motion.

She said that she had been unable to be present for the vote because her father was in an accident-and-emergency department, but she had already agreed with the DUP that she would abstain.

But on Thursday evening, she said the party would not support “any legislation which does not contain robust protection of religious freedom”.

In Wednesday night’s interview, the DUP deputy leader said that she had found abortion “one of the most difficult issues to deal with” in her 10 years as an MLA.

“For me, as a female, I’ve always believed: ‘walk a mile in someone else’s shoes’. It’s not that easy when someone is under pressure, or whatever their circumstances might be,” she said.

“Do I agree with abortion at full-term? Absolutely, I don’t. Do I agree that if a baby is less than perfect that they should be aborted? No, I don’t.

“But the issues around fatal foetal abnormalities, and those conversations that took place a few years ago, I could absolutely see why a mum and a dad would feel that a termination was their only option.”

Ms Bradley said she did not see herself as “a counter-balance” to her party leader’s conservative views and she believed they would “complement each other”.

She described them as having “different opinions on a few things” but there was much on which they agreed and she believed they would work well together.

The DUP deputy leader said she wouldn’t be “sitting back in any way” but would be “coming forward and saying what I think on various issues”.