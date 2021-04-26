Paula Radcliffe and NI husband: our agony over daughter's cancer diagnosis

Athletics legend Paula Radcliffe has spoken about a nightmare year for her and her Larne-born husband after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

She also had to cope with the death of her father Peter in April last year, but the good news is that their 13-year-old girl Isla has now been given the all-clear.

Paula (47) said: "It was really hard preceded by losing my dad in April 2020, not through Covid at all but that complicated matters.

"He actually had congested heart failure but was treated as a Covid patient and it took them a long time to understand that that wasn't it. So when he seemingly recovered and his lungs were fine, they took him off the ventilator and his heart couldn't cope.

"My dad would have been that pillar of support helping me through everything with Isla.

"I try and see the positives, he didn't suffer too much, we were able to support my mum and every bit of advice I need from my dad is here anyway. He taught me that.

"We raised a little glass in celebration of Isla's all clear and some of that was for my dad because I know he's still there fighting for us."

Paula and her husband Gary Lough, from Ballygally just outside Larne, have two children, with nine-year-old Raphael and Isla.

Gary used to coach his wife when she was a marathon runner but is now training Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah.

But she told Sky News that their background in elite sport helped give them the mental fortitude to get through the past year and their daughter's illness.

She said: "To be honest, my background in sport helped me - my dad always taught me 'have a plan stick to it', so here we had a plan and we stuck to it, all the family found it easier to do that.

"When I found it difficult was when the goalposts moved. So when her white blood cell count would not be high enough to start the next round (chemotherapy) it was just a waiting game, so those times are hard.

"Isla was very strong at keeping things in perspective saying, 'Mummy there are a lot of kids here having a much worse time of it than I am. I really need to just get on with it'. But yes it does put things in perspective."

Three years ago she told the Belfast Telegraph how important her family is to her, bringing her along when she jetted here to take part in the Laganside 10k.

She said: "The children are especially excited to see their cousins. Isla is the only girl on this side of the family, so she gets spoilt rotten when she comes over here.

"I had many career highs and lows and achieved a lot over the years but deep down I always knew the one thing I wanted to be was a mum.

"I love it and really enjoy being there for my two children as often as possible."