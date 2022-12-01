‘Pause for a second and imagine losing a loved one’: PSNI issues stark message at launch of winter anti-drink and drug driving campaign

The public have been urged to “pause for a second” and imagine never seeing their friend or relative again, as the PSNI launches its annual winter anti-drink and drug drive campaign.

The operation will see the police running targeted day and night operations around Northern Ireland and road safety operations along the Irish border together with the An Garda Siochana.

The key message the police have issued to drivers this year is to: “Slow down. Pay greater attention to your surroundings, always wear your seat belt and never drive after drinking or taking drugs.”

During last year’s campaign by the PSNI 6,999 roadside breath tests were carried out and 295 people were arrested for drink and drug driving related offences.

“There are families across Northern Ireland mourning the loss of loved ones. Loved ones who have been killed as the result of someone’s selfish decision to drive after drinking or taking drugs,” Superintendent Gary Busch said.

“Drink or drug driving remains one of the most significant causes of the most serious collisions which injure and kill people on roads across Northern Ireland.

“Most people find it unthinkable to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol or taking drugs. Every year, as our arrest figures illustrate, too many people are prepared to take the risk or, worse, find it acceptable.

“As in previous years, the Road Policing Unit and Interceptor Teams, local and neighbourhood officers will be working alongside Tactical Support Group colleagues. We will again use authorised vehicle checkpoints as a very visible, physical deterrent to anyone thinking about drink or drug driving.

“In addition, every driver or motorcyclist stopped by police for any moving traffic offence can expect to be breathalysed. Anyone involved in a collision or who we suspect may have consumed alcohol or taken drugs will also be tested.

“People need to make safe choices; use public transport, book a taxi or organise a lift with someone who is not drinking. We all share the roads, so we all share the responsibility for road safety.”