Paw Patrol: Hugo bosses his first day as PSNI police dog

Hugo, the young Shar Pei who went viral after the PSNI suggested he could become a police dog, has made his debut as part of the force.

Earlier this month Mid and East Antrim PSNI shared an image of Hugo, and said with 1,000 likes on the social media platform it might convince the police inspector to take him on as an “actual police dog”.

"Sadly Hugo isn’t an actual police dog & despite our best efforts to convince the Inspector that he could chase criminals and that he definitely wouldn’t leave presents in his office, he isn’t convinced,” read the PSNI post.

“So we need the court of public opinion to change his mind. All wee Hugo wants for Christmas is to be a police dog, even for a little while and we think 1,000 likes might sway it.

“In return we could provide ‘HoHo Hugo’ content and ‘Helpful Hugo’ tips for you all to stay safe in the run up to Christmas."

Read more Hugo the pup steals hearts after PSNI pledge to make him police dog

“Someone made a joke that with his ruffled brow and sullen face, he looks just like the sergeant. We thought that was a bit rude as he is only a pup, but already has his own hair & much better table manners.”

The post went viral and far exceeded its 1,000 ‘like’ goal with nearly 6,000 people sharing support for a future police career for Hugo, who was nicknamed ‘HoHo Hugo’ for the festive season.

Now, the pup has made his policing debut in Carrickfergus.

“Wee Hugo has commenced his first duty in PSNI Carrickfergus today after having been fitted with his BEAUTIFUL bright new uniform coat! (He loves being told he's handsome and beautiful)," said the PSNI via a Facebook post.

"Following the initial shock of all his likes and shares he got, he has been brimming with confidence today and went on his first beat patrol. The pitter patter of his wee paws and the tail bouncing said it all!”

Hugo on patrol in Carrickfergus (Photo credit: PSNI Mid & East Antrim)

The PSNI said Hugo has proved a popular addition to the police presence in the area, saying he helped speak “with lots of children and offered advice on how to be safe and be seen this Christmas” while wearing his high-vis jacket.

Hugo also helped share information on using security lighting around residents’ homes during the darker nights.

"He has loved his first day on the job and can't wait to see what this week has in store and offer some more tips on how to keep on the lead up to Christmas!”