Pay award for non-industrial civil servants in Northern Ireland announced

A pay award has been announced for a number of Stormont civil servants (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

A pay award has been announced for a number of Stormont civil servants.

The award, which amounts to an increase of £552, will apply to non-industrial staff and will be backdated to August 2022.

Lowest paid staff will also see their pay increase to the Living Wage Foundation rate of £10.90 an hour.

Talks with unions representing industrial staff are continuing.

A Department of Finance statement said: “A formal offer was made to trade unions on January 6 2023.

“The challenging financial position has prevented any improvement being made on the formal overall pay offer made to trade unions.

“Following negotiations, it has not been possible to reach agreement with the recognised civil service trade unions on the overall pay award.

“No decision on the industrial pay award has yet been made as negotiations with industrial unions are continuing about the Department for Infrastructure’s Roads Productivity Bonus Scheme.

“To ensure non-industrial staff receive their pay increase as soon as possible, the DoF Permanent Secretary has made the decision to proceed to implement the non-industrial pay offer.

“Non-industrial staff will receive their pay in June.”

The pay award will be funded from within existing departmental budgets and will cost around £25m.

The Nipsa union has already indicated that its members will strike on April 26 in protest at the pay award.