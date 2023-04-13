Peace gates closed in west Belfast while police deal with youths
Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph
Interface gates have been closed in west Belfast following reports of trouble in the area.
It’s understood young people are engaged in throwing stones and missiles at the peace wall on Lanark Way.
The PSNI has advised motorists and the public that the gates will will be closed from 6.45pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson said it is to allow police to deal with groups of youths in the area.
The public has been advised to find alternative routes.