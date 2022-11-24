Peace interface opens for first time on Flax Street marking historic step towards ‘normalisation’

A man walks through the security gates at Flax Street in Ardoyne that runs onto the Crumlin road has opened for the first time in nearly 40 years

A new peace gate on Flax Street in Belfast has connected communities separated by a fixed barrier for the past 40 years.

A priest who has worked to build better relations in the region told the Belfast Telegraph a “psychological obstacle” has been removed, which will hopefully have social and economic benefits for the entire area.

The automated gates at the north Belfast interface will allow vehicular access to the Crumlin Road, opening a link between the nationalist Ardoyne and the unionist Shankill areas each day from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

The area will be covered by CCTV and operated remotely by the PSNI.

Following a six-week bedding-in period, the gates’ opening times will be extended to 9.30pm to align with the closing times of shops at the nearby Hillview Retail Park.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) move comes after widespread consultation in both communities.

Flax Street was sealed off in the 1980s after loyalist and republican paramilitaries used it while carrying out sectarian murders.

Early on Wednesday morning, Fr Gary Donegan witnessed the gates opening for the first time.

Sinn Fein politicians Gerry Kelly and Nichola Bradley were also in attendance.

Fr Donegan said: “At 6.30am, amber lights started to flash at the new electronic gate to signify it was going to open.

“Only a handful of people were there to witness the historic moment, and it just seemed strange that people were now able to drive through it and go back up the Crumlin Road.”

He explained the area had “horrible nicknames”, such as “Murder Mile”, which stuck over the years.

“This is another foot forward in terms of normalisation. It’s one less barrier. Driving up that road there was a big steel barrier covered in graffiti. It was an eyesore,” Fr Donegan explained.

“It’s a step forward. First of all, it looks well. If anyone was anxious or fearful, like Lanark Way or any of these other places where there’s a gate and more of a physical barrier, it can actually be sealed.

"Aesthetically, it’s more modern looking, so it’s not the physical barrier of the like of Lanark Way. It’s just bars and looks like a gated-community idea.

“I’m always very conscious that it’s a densely populated place, and if [the opened barrier lessens] the vehicular congestion and [makes the area] safer for people, that’s positive.

“On the commercial end of things too, there’s a thoroughway for anybody to use.”

Fr Donegan said it was once seen as a “dangerous, no-go area”, but a “psychological obstacle” has been removed from people’s minds thanks to improved community relations.

He said: “Sometimes the people working at that level on both sides of the community don’t often get the plaudits they deserve. This is another kink of light.”

The area has benefited from some regeneration in recent years, Fr Donegan added, and, with the barrier opening, there’s talk of further investment.

A DoJ spokesperson said, with the reopening of Flax Street, it is keen to dovetail the new arrangements with completion of nearby building work at Brookfield Mill.

“Residents of the new townhouses and apartments developed as part of this major regeneration scheme are expected to begin moving in to their new homes in the coming weeks,” they said.

“With the redevelopment of the adjacent Hillview Retail Park over the past year and a half, the area has undergone a major physical transformation. It is hoped that the reopening of Flax Street will contribute to these wider improvements for the local community.”

A report prepared for the DoJ, entitled Public Attitudes To Peace Walls, was published in 2020.

It found that, while there was slightly more of an appetite for the removal of peace walls, the preference for them to remain is still considerable, and that peace walls remain a contentious issue for those living at interface areas.

Residents in interface areas, who knew very little of an Executive strategy, were asked what they thought about plans to remove all peace walls by 2023.

The majority did not consider the Executive’s target of removing them by 2023 to be realistic (54%). Only one in five participants considered the 2023 target to be achievable (22%).

There was broad concern over the police’s ability to maintain order if the peace walls were removed.

While over a quarter of residents participating in the survey felt confident that the police would preserve peace (27%), just over half were worried about their ability to do so (51%).

Ultimately, residents were uncertain about the fate of their nearest peace wall. While 40% were hopeful that there will come a time when there will be no peace walls in their area, just as many were convinced that there will be no such time (40%).