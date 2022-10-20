Pedestrian (61) dies following Crumlin crash

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Crumlin on Tuesday afternoon (Pacemaker).

A 61-year-old woman has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Antrim on Tuesday.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the woman, who was a pedestrian on Main Street in Crumlin when the incident happened, has sadly passed away.

She was 61-year-old, Angela Hanna from the Crumlin area.

The collision involved a vehicle and the pedestrian, and was reported shortly after 2.05pm two days ago.

The PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries but has since passed away.

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number CW 947 18/10/22.