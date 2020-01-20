Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Co Antrim

The pedestrian was hit by a car on Glenavy Road. Credit: Google maps

Police at the scene of a crash on the Glenavy Road in Maghaberry on January 19th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Glenavy Road in Maghaberry at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police attended the scene, along with the ambulance service, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Gordon said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Glenavy Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation.

"The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1771 of 19/01/20.”

The Glenavy Road was closed for a time, but has since re-opened.