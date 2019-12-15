Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Westlink

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the Westlink

A 20-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on the Westlink during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pedestrian died following the road traffic collision at around 12.30am.

The Westlink was closed in both directions between Divis Street and Broadway for several hours as police dealt with the incident.

Inspector Anne McCourt appealed for anyone who was driving on the Westlink in and around 12.30am to 12.50am this morning to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference 104 15/12/19, as they may have information that could assist police with their enquiries.