Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry in Newry

Police have confirmed that a male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, has sadly died following a road traffic collision on Kildare Street, Newry on Monday, August 29.

It is believed he was struck by a lorry and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Kildare Street was closed for a time while the investigation was carried out – however, the road has since reopened to traffic.

Sergeant McIvor said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area. Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22.”