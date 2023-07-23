Pedestrian dies after crash in Co Antrim

A man has died after a road collision in Co Antrim.

Emergency services received a report of a serious crash shortly before 1.25am on Sunday.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “Sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene.

“The M2 motorway between the Dunsilly roundabout and the Greystone roundabout has now reopened.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available from 1.15am and 1.30am from the area to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 131 23/07/23.”