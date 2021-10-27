Pedestrian dies following Downpatrick road traffic collision

A pedestrian is understood to have died following a road traffic collision near Downpatrick on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick close to the Downe Retail Park at around 8.30pm.

Emergency services attended the incident close to Dunleath Park, confirming no one was taken from the scene.

According to police the road is still closed to motorists.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “NIAS received a report of a RTC involving a pedestrian on the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick at 20:38.

“An emergency crew and HART Crew were dispatched to the scene. Nobody was taken from the scene.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the death was “devastating news”.

“So sad to hear this devastating news from Downpatrick tonight. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased tonight. Thinking of all involved,” he posted on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Ballydugan Road at the Downe Retail Park, is closed following a serious road traffic collision.Diversions are in place. Please seek alternative routes.”