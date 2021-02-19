Pedestrian hospitalised after crash outside Antrim Police Station

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside Antrim Police Station.

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was received at 6.05pm on Friday, following reports of a collision on Castle Street, Antrim, involving a car and a pedestrian.

A rapid response paramedic, an emergency crew and a doctor were dispatched to the incident.

Following an assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the male patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.