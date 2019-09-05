Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Lisburn

A car collided with a pedestrian in the Railway Street area of Lisburn. Photo Graham Watt/Pacemaker Press

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in Lisburn.

The incident took place in the Railway Street area of Lisburn at around 9.45am on Thursday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) dispatched a doctor, emergency crew and one hazard area response team to the scene.

After the pedestrian received initial treatment they were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Bachelors Walk is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.