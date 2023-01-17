Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car in Ballymena

The NI Air Ambulance was at the scene.

A woman in her 60s remains in serious condition after being struck by a car in Ballymena.

The incident occurred at around 10:55am today (Tuesday) and involved a silver Renault Clio in the Larne Road Link area of the town.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that police have described as serious.

The air ambulance was deployed following the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage available should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 540 17/01/23.”

An Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10:51 on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 following reports of an incident in the Larne Road area, Ballymena.”

“NIAS despatched one Ambulance and Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board to the incident.

“After initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance.”

The PSNI were also in attendance at the incident at the Tesco Superstore on the Larne Road Link.