Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Newry named as Shane Cunningham (38)

The crash happened on the A2 Warrenpoint Road in Newry

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Newry has been named by police as 38-year-old Shane Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham was hit by a black Renault Clio on the A2 Warrenpoint Road in Newry at around 5am on Saturday.

PSNI Inspector Phil Robinson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic incident, which occurred approximately two miles from Newry.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 445 21/12/19.

The Warrenpoint Road was closed for several hours on Saturday morning, but has since reopened.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received a call at 5.21am that a pedestrian had been knocked down and dispatched two emergency crews to the scene.

No one was taken to hospital.