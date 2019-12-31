Pedestrian killed after being hit by pick-up truck in Co Fermanagh - driver arrested

The Brownhill Link Road in Irvinestown in County Fermanagh is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision. Credit: Pacemaker

A 54-year-old female pedestrian has died after being hit by a pick-up truck in Irvinestown on Tuesday morning.

A 22-year-old male driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

Read more 55 Northern Ireland road deaths in 2019 one of lowest figures on record

Elaine Patricia McGarrity, from the Irvinestown area, died following the collision involving a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck at around 9am on the Brownshill Link Road.

The Brownhill Link Road in Irvinestown in County Fermanagh is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision. Credit: Pacemaker

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The road reopened at around 4.30pm.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service received a 999 call at 9.09am.

One emergency crew and one officer went to the scene. The charity air ambulance also attended.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said: "Following a year when fatalities from road traffic accidents, according to statistics released recently for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Area, had reduced, it has been heart breaking to learn this morning of yet another fatality.

"At this time when one has just celebrated Christmas and is looking forward to a New Year with hope it is particularly difficult and very sad to learn that there has been a fatality as a result of the road traffic accident on the Brownhill Link Road, Irvinestown.

"I understand the deceased is a lady who is well known and lives locally in Irvinestown and my thoughts and prayers are with her husband and family at this time of great sorrow and grief."

Inspector Greg Beckett appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Brownshill Link Road on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision or anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with police enquiries to contact officers at Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 321 31/12/19.