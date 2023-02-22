Pedestrian killed in crash on Randalstown Road in Antrim named

A 42-year-old man who died following a collision in Antrim earlier this month has been named.

Daniel Duffy, also known as Danny, was the pedestrian killed following the collision which occurred on the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm on February 14.

Mr Duffy was the third person to die in separate road traffic incidents on the date in Northern Ireland.

Michaela Curran, a 35-year-old mother-of-three, died in a single-vehicle collision in the Bishops Brae Avenue area of Downpatrick, Co Down.

While a man aged in his 70s also died in a road crash involving a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney.

Read more Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Antrim

The PSNI said an investigation into Mr Duffy’s death was ongoing.

A police spokesperson added: “Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”