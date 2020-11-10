Pedestrian killed in Knockloughrim Quarry Road crash named as Helen Watterson (64)

A woman who died following a crash in Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry, has been named by police as Helen Watterson.

The 64-year-old, who was from the Knockloughrim area, had been walking along the Quarry Road when she was hit by a red Ford Transit van.

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call just before 6pm on Monday.

"NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene. The HEMS team was despatched to the incident, arriving by road."

Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured dash cam footage to contact officers on 101, and quote reference number 1534 of 09/11/20.