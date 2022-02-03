Pedestrian knocked down: Belfast City Council lorry involved in east Belfast crash

General views of an incident involving a bin lorry which has closed the Newtownards road in both directions. Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton

Belfast City Council has confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in a road collision that resulted in a pedestrian being knocked down in east Belfast on Thursday morning.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a road traffic collision on the Upper Newtownards Road on Thursday morning. Police are investigating and we will be fully assisting them in their inquiries.”

Emergency services attended the scene, which occurred at around 9.30am.

The PSNI confirmed on Thursday afternoon the road has since reopened.

"Motorists are advised that the Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision,” a spokesperson said.