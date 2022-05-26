Pedestrian knocked down outside north Belfast school believed to be a child

The RTC on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

It is understood that a child has been knocked down at a pedestrian crossing outside the gates of Belfast Royal Academy on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a report of a one-vehicle traffic collision involving a pedestrian at around 1.05pm.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast is closed at the junction of the Antrim Road.

Diversions are in place for motorists.

The PSNI said there were no serious injuries reported.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has also been contacted.