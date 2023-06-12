Pedestrian seriously injured in Belfast crash after man with gun seen in area

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash in west Belfast after a man with a gun was seen in the area.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Monday morning on Milford Place.

Shortly before the crash, it was reported that a man with a suspected firearm was seen in the area, accompanied by two other people dressed in dark clothing, following criminal damage at a property in Clonfadden Street.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including causing grievous injury by dangerous driving.

A second man, also aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Both remain in police custody at this time. The pedestrian is currently receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "We are appealing to anyone who witnessed a collision involving a blue Hyundai Kona and a pedestrian on Milford Place just before 5.15am this morning to make contact with us. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the Clonfadden Street, Milford Street and Milford Place areas in the time leading up to the collision.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.