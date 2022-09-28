Pedestrian who died after being struck by car in Co Tyrone named as Niall McDonald

The man who died following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone has been named as 44-year-old Niall McDonald.

He was from the Dungannon area.

Mr McDonald was struck by a car on Tullyvar Road while out walking in Aughnacloy on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”