Pedestrian who died in Co Derry hit-and-run crash named as Catriona Josephine Johnston (35)

A woman who died following a hit-and-run collision between Coleraine and Limavady on Tuesday evening has been named by police as 35-year-old Catriona Josephine Johnston.

Police said Ms Johnston was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the crash on the Dunhill Road.

Previously, Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the death was “heartbreaking”.

“My immediate sympathies are with the woman’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and a tragedy for all those involved.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Anyone with information in regards to the collision or who may have dashcam footage from around the time of the collision, which was on Tuesday around 7pm, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1653 06/12/22.”