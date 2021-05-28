Peer calls for enforcement of e-scooter ban on NI’s roads 

UUP’s Lord Rogan mentions Belfast Telegraph article in House of Lords

An Ulster Unionist peer has asked the government to highlight the “shocking statistics” that prove the “damaging impact” of electric scooters.

The request from Lord Rogan follows a recent report in the Belfast Telegraph about the proliferation of ‘e-scooters’ on Northern Ireland’s roads, even though they are banned here.

Lord Rogan pointed out that figures provided by English councils show that 210 people have been injured in e-scooter incidents since last summer.

The UUP peer then urged Home Office minister Baroness Williams to “share statistics and provide any related background information” to devolved administrations, including Northern Ireland, in case they may feel minded to follow the government’s “misguided and dangerous policy on e-scooters”.

At present e-scooters can only be used on private land in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

In England, however, government safety trials last July allow for rented vehicles on public roads or cycle lanes.

Speaking in the House of Lords, Lord Rogan said: “The Belfast Telegraph reported that the PSNI has stepped up enforcement actions regarding these vehicles after noticing their increased popularity.”

He added: “Figures provided by local councils show that 210 people have been injured in e-scooter incidents since they were legalised in England last summer.”

Following Lord Rogan’s request for detail, Baroness Williams pledged to share the data.

Lord Rogan also revealed that he had personally had “a couple of narrow escapes from collisions with e-scooters whilst walking through London”.

“Many more accidents are sadly inevitable as the trials across England continue,” he said.

“The Belfast Telegraph report helpfully highlighted the concerns held by the PSNI despite e-scooters being illegal in public places in Northern Ireland.

“I look forward to Baroness Williams sharing the damaging information the UK Government possesses on their usage in England.”

Lord Rogan added: “I hope that this will be sufficient to remove any intentions Stormont Ministers may have to launch similar trials in Northern Ireland.”

The PSNI recently warned electric scooter users that they face hefty fines and vehicle seizure if they operate them on public roads, adding that enforcement action had been “stepped up”.

Although environmentally friendly, e-scooters — which can be modified to reach speeds of over 40 miles per hour — have not been approved for public road usage.

They have, however, been used in hundreds of robberies, assaults, thefts and other crimes in various UK cities over recent months, with criminals preferring them to bicycles or mopeds because they are fast, silent — and unregistered.

Inspector Rosie Leech, from the PSNI’s Road Policing Unit, said anyone misusing an e-scooter “should expect to receive a formal warning as a minimum course of action”.

“There is also the real possibility of riders being issued with fixed penalty notices.

“Officers also have powers to seize a motor vehicle.”