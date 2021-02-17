Pensioner 'badly shaken' after masked men invade Ballymoney home

A pensioner has been left badly shaken after four masked men invaded her home during a burglary in Ballymoney on Tuesday night.

Police received a report at 8.05pm that four masked men entered the property in the Gault Park area of the town.

The occupant, a woman in her 70s, was in the property at the time.

Although she was not injured during the incident police said she was left "badly shaken" by the ordeal.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have any information, dashcam footage or CCTV is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1774 of 16/02/21," PSNI spokesperson said.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."