The man is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday. (Brian Lawless/PA) — © Brian Lawless

A 73-year-old man has been charged with arson following a house fire in Londonderry.

The blaze occurred in the Chamberlin Street area of the city on Wednesday evening.

The suspect has also been charged with arson endangering life with intent.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.