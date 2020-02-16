Pensioner charged with attempted murder following Newtownabbey stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Rathcoole Close area of Newtownabbey on February 15th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A pensioner has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Newtownabbey.

Police received a report shortly after 7pm on Saturday that a man in his 60s had been stabbed in a block of flats in the Rathcoole Close area.

The victim was taken to hospital for "serious" injuries, police said.

A 77-year-old man arrested following the stabbing was charged with attempted murder on Sunday evening. He has also be charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.