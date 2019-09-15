Pensioner dies after being knocked down by car in Co Tyrone

The woman was knocked down on the Quintinmanus Road on Sunday morning. Credit: Google

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a car outside Dungannon.

She has been named as Bridget Currie, who was from the Dungannon area.

Ms Currie was struck by a Renault Megane on the Quintinmanus Road on Sunday morning.

A second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was also knocked down and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The female driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

PSNI Inspector Brown is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference 810 of 15/09/19.

The Quintinmanus Road remains closed.